Sanofi Non-GAAP EPS of €1.38 beats by €0.02, revenue of €9.99B misses by €120M; initiates FY22 guidance
Feb. 04, 2022 1:50 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sanofi press release (NASDAQ:SNY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of €1.38 beats by €0.02.
- Revenue of €9.99B misses by €120M (+6.5% Y/Y).
- Specialty Care advanced to the largest business unit by sales (€ 3,487 million, +21.3%), driven by Dupixent® +53.1%.
- Vaccines -6.5% despite strong Europe sales, reflecting low 2021 U.S. influenza vaccination rates and record shipments in Q3.
- General Medicines core assets up 2.1%, while GBU sales decreased -3.8% mainly due to prioritization and divestitures
- CHC continued growth momentum +5.6%, driven by Cough and Cold, Pain care and Digestive Wellness categories.
- 2022 financial outlook: Sanofi expects 2022 business EPS to grow low double-digit at CER, barring unforeseen major adverse events. Applying average January 2022 exchange rates, the positive currency impact on 2022 business EPS is estimated to be between +2% to +3% vs. estimated growth of 12.55% Y/Y.