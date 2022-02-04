Sanofi Non-GAAP EPS of €1.38 beats by €0.02, revenue of €9.99B misses by €120M; initiates FY22 guidance

Feb. 04, 2022 1:50 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sanofi press release (NASDAQ:SNY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of €1.38 beats by €0.02.
  • Revenue of €9.99B misses by €120M (+6.5% Y/Y).
  • Specialty Care advanced to the largest business unit by sales (€ 3,487 million, +21.3%), driven by Dupixent® +53.1%.
  • Vaccines -6.5% despite strong Europe sales, reflecting low 2021 U.S. influenza vaccination rates and record shipments in Q3.
  • General Medicines core assets up 2.1%, while GBU sales decreased -3.8% mainly due to prioritization and divestitures
  • CHC continued growth momentum +5.6%, driven by Cough and Cold, Pain care and Digestive Wellness categories.
  • 2022 financial outlook: Sanofi expects 2022 business EPS to grow low double-digit at CER, barring unforeseen major adverse events. Applying average January 2022 exchange rates, the positive currency impact on 2022 business EPS is estimated to be between +2% to +3% vs. estimated growth of 12.55% Y/Y.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.