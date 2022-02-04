Roadman inks option pact with Lithium 3 Exploration
Feb. 04, 2022 2:09 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Roadman Investments (OTC:RMANF) announced that Roadman and its wholly owned subsidiary Hard Rock Lithium Corp., have signed an option agreement to option 100% interest in the Ingraham Trail Lithium Property to Lithium 3 Exploration.
- The Ingraham Trail Lithium Property is an exploration property hosting spodumene pegmatite dykes located roughly 40kms east of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada.
- The property consists of three adjacent claims covering a total of 132 hectares.
- Under the terms, Lithium 3, a private company incorporated in British Columbia, will issue Roadman 6,000,000 common shares.