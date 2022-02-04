Nel ASA subsidiary secures contract for containerized electrolyzer and hydrogen refueling equipment
Feb. 04, 2022 2:13 AM ETNel ASA (NLLSF), NLLSYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Nel Hydrogen US, a subsidiary of Nel ASA (OTCPK:NLLSF) has received a contract for a containerized PEM electrolyzer and light duty hydrogen fueling station package from a leading power and gas utility in the United States to be integrated with its 700 bar H2Station® hydrogen fueling equipment package at a power generating site in the US.
- The project will demonstrate several use cases for green hydrogen, including cooling of the turbine generators, direct injection of hydrogen into the natural gas fuel stream at the plant, and for fueling a fleet of light duty fuel cell vehicles to be operated by the utility.
- The purchase order has a value of ~$5M, and the equipment will be delivered in late 2022 and early 2023.