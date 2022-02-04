Kennedy Wilson buys landmark Edinburgh office building in UK for $106M

Feb. 04, 2022 3:33 AM ETKennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) has acquired Waverleygate, a wholly-owned prime office building in Edinburgh, from the real assets investment manager PATRIZIA for $106M.
  • Waverleygate is one of the most prominent office buildings in the heart of Scotland’s capital city and is 97% occupied by national credit-worthy tenants.
  • Kennedy Wilson will invest in the property to provide first class amenities and take advantage of the significant growth opportunity in the Edinburgh market.
  • The property’s ESG credentials now include an energy rating of EPC B and BREEAM Very Good.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.