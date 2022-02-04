Kennedy Wilson buys landmark Edinburgh office building in UK for $106M
Feb. 04, 2022 3:33 AM ETKennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) has acquired Waverleygate, a wholly-owned prime office building in Edinburgh, from the real assets investment manager PATRIZIA for $106M.
- Waverleygate is one of the most prominent office buildings in the heart of Scotland’s capital city and is 97% occupied by national credit-worthy tenants.
- Kennedy Wilson will invest in the property to provide first class amenities and take advantage of the significant growth opportunity in the Edinburgh market.
- The property’s ESG credentials now include an energy rating of EPC B and BREEAM Very Good.