Europe markets little changed after BoE, ECB policy updates
Feb. 04, 2022 4:24 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- London +0.45%.
- Germany -0.63%. German January construction PMI 54.4 vs 48.2 prior; Germany December factory orders +2.8% vs +0.5% m/m expected (Prior +3.7%); revised to +3.6%.
- France +0.10%.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 was little changed after the opening bell, with major bourses and sectors in mixed territory.
- Thee European Central Bank keep interest rates unchanged in spite of record inflation levels across the euro zone. The Bank of England, however, hiked rates in its first back-to-back interest rates rise since 2004.
- The key release in Europe later, Euro zone retail sales for December will be published later in the day, as well as industrial output figures for France and Germany.
- Across the Atlantic, U.S. non-farm payroll figures are also due to be published on Friday.
- In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.82%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield declined 1 basis points to 0.16%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.37%.
- European futures mixed. FTSE +0.54%; CAC -1.95%; DAX -2.27% and EURO STOXX -0.23%.