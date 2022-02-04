Fisker to debut its Ocean all-electric SUV in Barcelona
Feb. 04, 2022 5:54 AM ETFisker Inc. (FSR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) will debut its Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV to the European market at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
- The five-passenger Fisker Ocean Sport features a range of 250 miles with a starting price of $37,499.
- Mobile World Congress will run from Feb. 28-March 3, 2022.
- CEO Henrik Fisker said, "Europe is essential to our company as we work toward the start of production in November at a carbon-neutral factory in Austria. We aim to make the world's most sustainable vehicle and to start deliveries in Europe this year. Ultimately, we expect to sell 60,000 units annually in the region."
- The Fisker Ocean will start deliveries in certain European countries and North America following the vehicle's start of production in November 2022.
- The company is constructing its first European-based brand experience center in Munich, with plans for additional centers in other European countries.
- Shares up 1.3% premarket.