Air Products and Chemicals Non-GAAP EPS of $2.52 beats by $0.02, revenue of $2.99B beats by $290M

Feb. 04, 2022 6:01 AM ETAir Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Air Products and Chemicals press release (NYSE:APD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.52 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $2.99B (+25.6% Y/Y) beats by $290M.
  • Maintaining fiscal 2022 full-year adjusted EPS guidance* of $10.20 to $10.40 ($10.37 consensus), up 13 to 15 percent over prior year adjusted EPS*;
  • fiscal 2022 second quarter adjusted EPS guidance* of $2.30 to $2.40 ($2.52 consensus), up 11 to 15 percent over prior year second quarter adjusted EPS
  • Expect fiscal year 2022 capital expenditures* of $4.5 to $5.0 billion
