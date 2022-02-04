Energy focused SPAC Kimbell Tiger Acquisition raises $200M in IPO, to trade today

  • An indirect subsidiary of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, SPAC Kimbell Tiger Acquisition Corporation (TGR.U) has priced its initial public offering of 20M units at $10.00 per unit.
  • Trading commences today on NYSE.
  • Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant at $11.50 per share.
  • The company intends to search for a target in the energy and natural resources industry in North America.
  • The company is led by CEO Zachary Lunn, who currently works at Cobra Oil & Gas; Chairman Robert Ravnaas, who is currently CEO of the general partner of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP); and Controller Blayne Rhynsburger, who is currently Controller of the general partner of KRP.
  • Sponsor Kimbell Royalty Partner is expected to own 20% of TGR's issued and outstanding common stock.
