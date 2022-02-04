Silver Spike Investment prices 6M shares IPO
Feb. 04, 2022 6:18 AM ETSilver Spike Investment Corp. (SSIC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) priced its 6.07M shares IPO at $14/share; shares are expected to commence trading on Nasdaq under the symbol, "SSIC" today.
- Underwriters granted option to purchase up to an additional 910,714 shares.
- Shares are expected to be delivered on or about Feb.8.
- SSIC will be managed by Silver Spike Capital; SSIC's investment objective will be to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its shareholders.
- Net proceeds to be used for making investments in accordance with its investment objective and strategies and for general corporate purposes.