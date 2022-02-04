Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Non-GAAP EPS of $23.72 beats by $3.67, revenue of $4.95B beats by $460M

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:REGN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $23.72 beats by $3.67.
  • Revenue of $4.95B (+104.5% Y/Y) beats by $460M.
  • REGEN-COV; revenues excluding REGEN-COV increased 17%
  • Fourth quarter 2021 EYLEA U.S. net sales increased 15% Y/Y to $1.55 billion and full year 2021 EYLEA U.S. net sales increased 17% versus 2020
  • Fourth quarter 2021 Dupixent global net sales, which are recorded by Sanofi, increased 51% Y/Y to $1.77 billion and full year 2021 Dupixent global net sales increased 53% versus 2020
  • 2022 Non-GAAP Guidance:
  • R&D: $2.800 billion–$3.000 billion
  • SG&A:$1.650 billion–$1.770 billion
  • Gross margin: 90%–92%
  • Shares +0.5% PM.
