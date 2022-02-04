Spectrum Brands Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.28, revenue of $757.2M beats by $29.09M
Feb. 04, 2022 6:34 AM ETSpectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Spectrum Brands press release (NYSE:SPB): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.28.
- Revenue of $757.2M (+2.9% Y/Y) beats by $29.09M.
- Organic net sales increased 1.6% despite COVID related supply disruptions and overall supply chain constraints.
- The company continues to expect mid to high single-digit reported net sales growth in FY2022, with foreign exchange expected to have a slightly negative impact based upon current rates; Adjusted EBITDA to increase by low-single digits.
The company has previously announced to sell HHI business for $4.3B to ASSA ABLOY. Transaction will close this year.