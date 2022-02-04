Eaton Non-GAAP EPS of $1.72 beats by $0.01, revenue of $4.79B misses by $120M

Feb. 04, 2022 6:35 AM ETEaton Corporation plc (ETN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Eaton press release (NYSE:ETN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.72 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $4.79B (+2.1% Y/Y) misses by $120M.

  • Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $795 million. Excluding $61 million of taxes paid on the Hydraulics sale, adjusted operating cash flow of $856 million and adjusted free cash flow of $693 million were in line with the guidance.

  • Guidance: Adjusted Earnings Per Share for 2022 Expected to Be Between $7.30 and $7.70 vs consensus of $7.47.

  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share for Q122 Expected to Be Between $1.55 and $1.65 vs consensus of $1.64

