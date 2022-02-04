HIVE Blockchain produces 8% more BTC in January
Feb. 04, 2022 6:45 AM ETHIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) trades 7% higher premarket after it reported January 2022 global Bitcoin and Ethereum mining operations with a BTC HODL balance of 2,043 Bitcoin and 25,404 Ethereum as of Jan. 31, 2022.
- The company produced 264 BTC in January 2022 (compared to 245 in December) with a 1.87 Exahash of Bitcoin mining capacity and 2,170 ETH equivalent produced and 4.56 Terahash of Ethereum mining capacity.
- In January we produced an average of 8.5 BTC per day, and we are pleased to note that as of today, we are producing ~8.9 BTC/day.
- The company's total Bitcoin equivalent production in January 2022 was 425 BTC equivalent produced, 13.7 BTC equivalent produced per day on average and 2.9 Exahash of BTC Equivalent Hashrate.
- The Bitcoin network difficulty increased as much as 10% and similarly the Ethereum network difficulty increased ~7.5% during the January.