GrafTech International Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.07, revenue of $363.29M beats by $9.85M

  • GrafTech International press release (NYSE:EAF): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $363.29M (+7.5% Y/Y) beats by $9.85M.
  • Sales volume increased 19% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Production volume increased 28% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • President and Chief Executive Officer David Rintoul commented, “Market trends continued to improve in the fourth quarter of 2021 and we expect these positive trends to continue into 2022. Our average non-LTA graphite electrode price increased 10% sequentially from the third quarter of 2021. We expect our first quarter average non-LTA prices to increase an additional 17-20% over the fourth quarter."
