Brookfield Renewable Partners FFO of $0.41 beats by $0.09, revenue of $1.09B misses by $10M

  • Brookfield Renewable Partners press release (NYSE:BEP): Q4 Normalized FFO of $0.41 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $1.09B (+14.5% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • “2021 was another strong year for our business as we achieved our highest ever FFO per unit, deployed capital in-line with our target and continued to expand our development activities with over 15,000 megawatts of capacity under construction or in late-stage development and an overall global development pipeline of 62,000 megawatts,” said Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Renewable. “Looking ahead, decarbonization is now firmly established as an objective of the global economy and as one of the pre-eminent global clean energy companies with deep operating capabilities and scale, we are uniquely positioned to execute on the most attractive decarbonization investment opportunities around the world.”
