Penn National Gaming gains after CBRE points to strong trends

Feb. 04, 2022 6:55 AM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

CBRE Equity Research upgraded Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to a Buy rating after having the casino stock slotted at Buy.

Analyst John DeCree said the upgrade is predicated on positive fundamentals, which includes accelerating trends in the interactive segment, and forecasted margin stability in the casino portfolio.

DeCree and team think the numbers for the interactive business are starting to look stronger.

"With much of the downside risk mitigated, we look to the Interactive segment for growth, which surprised us to the upside in the quarter on both the top and bottom lines. The company reported $158mm of net revenue (vs our forecast of $110mm) and a narrow EBITDA loss of just $6mm (vs our estimate of -$22mm). The expected EBITDA loss from Interactive in 2022 was reduced to $50mm (from $80mm), with the prospect of positive EBITDA in 4Q and meaningful contribution in FY23. We are modeling $85mm of positive Interactive EBITDA in FY23."

Penn's new $750M share buyback program is called significant and is said to serve as a formidable defense from any additional headline risk or technical volatility.

CBRE's new price target of $62 on PENN, includes a $42 per share valuation for the casino segment at 7X the FY23 EBITDA estimate and $20 per share for the interactive segment at 4X the FY23 revenue estimate.

Shares of PENN gained 0.93% in premarket trading to $45.75.

Dig into the Penn National Gaming earnings call transcript.

