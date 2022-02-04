Nasdaq, S&P 500 futures rise on Amazon jump with payrolls on the way
Feb. 04, 2022 7:08 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX)INDUBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The stock market is usually cautious ahead of the jobs report, but Amazon's double-digit rally is pushing S&P futures (SPX) +0.8% and Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.9% firmly into the green.
- Dow futures (INDU) -0.2% are trading more closely to the script without the megacap impact.
- Amazon is up 14% premarket after strong results that reversed the bearish tone set by Meta's plunge.
- "News that the company would be increasing the price of Prime membership and that its investments in electric carmaker Rivian were paying off captured attention," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said. "Remember when Amazonification was the clarion call of the no inflation crowd? Well there is now some evidence of the opposite."
- Direction could still change, though, depending on the employment figures. Economists predict a gain of just 150K jobs for January, with number of forecasts for a loss of jobs due to Omicron.
- The question is whether the markets can look past this, given that even a large drop payrolls is unlikely to impact the Fed's plan for March rate liftoff.
- "Omicron, seasonal adjustment when nothing is seasonal, snowflakes in Texas (and elsewhere), and significant revisions to past data make understanding today’s US employment report difficult," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan wrote. "The underlying story is of decent employment and income growth, without wage costs pushing inflation (paying more when people work harder is a good thing)."
- Yesterday's postmarket rally wasn't confined to Amazon. Social media stocks that had tumbled along with Meta rebounded after results. Snap is up 45% premarket.