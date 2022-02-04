Bristol Myers Squibb Non-GAAP EPS of $1.83 beats by $0.03, revenue of $12B in-line
Feb. 04, 2022 7:00 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Bristol Myers Squibb press release (NYSE:BMY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.83 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $12B (+8.1% Y/Y) in-line.
- Revenue breakdown: Eliquis of $2.67B vs. $2.41B in 3Q21; Opdivo of $1.99B vs. $1.91B in 3Q21; Revlimid of $3.33B vs. $3.35B in 3Q21.
- Announces $15 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; $5 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement to be Executed During the First Quarter 2022
- FY22 Guidance: GAAP EPS guidance range of $3.37 - $3.67 and reaffirming its non-GAAP EPS guidance range of $7.65 - $7.95 vs. $7.81 consensus.
- Worldwide revenues are expected to be approximately $47 billion ($46.88B consensus), representing an increase in the low-single digits.
- Sales from key loss of exclusivity (LOE) brands, which represent Revlimid and Abraxane, are expected to be approximately $10.5 billion. Revlimid sales are expected to be $9.5-$10 billion.
- Gross margin is expected to be approximately 78% for GAAP and for non-GAAP.
- An effective tax rate of approximately 24% for GAAP and approximately 16.5% for non-GAAP.