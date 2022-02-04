Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) ADRs are trading marginally lower in the pre-market on Friday after the French drugmaker failed to meet analyst estimates with its Q4 2021 revenue even as earnings topped forecasts.

The sales for the quarter jumped ~4% on a constant currency basis to €10.0B, backed by $21% YoY growth in the Specialty Care unit, which generated €3.5B sales thanks mainly to a ~53%YoY sales growth for Eczema medication, Dupixent.

“Sanofi has closed 2021 with a strong performance in the fourth quarter driven by high double-digit sales growth of Dupixent, which continues to set impressive record sales quarter after quarter,” CEO Paul Hudson said.

“This quarter marks the first time Specialty Care has led our GBUs by sales, highlighting a significant milestone in our transformation.”

However, amid low 2021 U.S. influenza vaccination rates, Sanofi’s vaccine business contracted ~7% YoY to bring €2.0B net sales after the prior quarter recorded sizable shipments.

General Medicines recorded €2.0B net sales with a ~4% YoY decline while Consumer healthcare brought €3.4 sales posting ~11% YoY growth.

The U.S. and European net sales for the quarter reached €3.8B and €2.8B with ~2% YoY and ~10% YoY growth while sales from the rest of the world rose ~2% YoY to €3.4B.

The business earnings per share climbed €1.38 on a constant currency basis, and Sanofi (SNY) projects its 2022 business EPS to grow at a low double-digit rate.

The company, which has partnered with U.K. pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, reiterated its plans to finish its Phase 3 trial during the current quarter, Reuters reported CFO, Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon as telling reported on Friday.

Read: Recently, Sanofi (SNY) and its partner Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) posted positive Dupixent (dupilumab) data across five indications with underlying type 2 inflammation.