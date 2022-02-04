Amazon posts big rally after earnings and helps lift Shopify, Wayfair and Etsy

Feb. 04, 2022 7:17 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), W, ETSY, SHOPEBAY, MELI, FVRR, CPNG, CHWYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) raced higher on early Friday trading after the e-commerce giant's price hike for the Prime service and strong AWS numbers set a positive tone with investors. Profits rose to $14.3B in Q4 from $7.2B a year ago, with an $11.8B pre-tax gain on the AMZN stake in Rivian Automotive being a major factor. Operating income for the quarter also impressed at $3.5B.

On Wall Street, J.P. Morgan lifted its price target on Amazon (AMZN) to $4,500. "Looking into 2022, certain macro pressures will remain & Omicron will create further disruption, but with greater normalization, we believe AMZN can see a path out of certain elevated labor costs and a wave of positive comments came in from other analysts," noted analyst Doug Anmuth. "We continue to expect revenue growth to re-accelerate beginning in 2Q as comps ease & Prime 1-day/same-day benefits increase, and we also believe AMZN’s investments will slow following 2 heavy years, creating room for margin expansion," he added.

Barclays also came in with a higher price target on AMZN of $4,400. "We think a number of investor concerns around margins are being put to bed, and the next phase of turning the corner is when [gross merchandise value] starts to accelerate, which should play out mid2Q – hence we think AMZN shares have one of the best set-ups in the market in ’22," advised the firm. Elsewhere, UBS hiked its price target on AMZN to $4,625 and Credit Suisse took its PT to $4,100.

The Amazon report has created a positive ripple in the e-commerce retail sector. Shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) gained 3.43% in premarket trading, Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) moved 3.58% higher and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) jumped 4.17%. Other movers included eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) +1.12%, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) +2.03% rise, Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) +2.62%, Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) +3.05% and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) +3.43%.

Amazon rose 11.09% in premarket action to $3,085.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $2,707.04 to $3,773.08.

See what Amazon exec said during the earnings call or dig further into the Q4 numbers.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.