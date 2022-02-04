Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares surged in premarket trading on Friday after the Evan Spiegel-led tech company posted fourth-quarter results that handily beat Wall Street estimates, prompting some positive commentary from analysts.

Citi analyst Jason Bazinet, who has a neutral rating and a $53 price target, said in a note to investors that user growth was across geographies and improved monetization helped drive revenues in the quarter, which came in at $1.298 billion, up 42% year-over-year.

"Snap’s DAUs were broadly in-line in 4Q, with the revenue beat driven by a sequential improvement in monetization trends," Bazinet wrote in a note to clients. "4Q Adj. EBITDA came in ahead. And the firm also gave a better than expected 1Q22 revenue guide. All told, the negative read-through from Facebook’s results was unwarranted."

Snap shares surged nearly 47% to $36 in premarket trading on Friday.

During the quarter, Snap (SNAP) earned 22 cents a share on $1.3 billion in revenue, compared to estimates of 19 cents a share on $1.2 billion in sales.

Snap (SNAP) also said that user engagement showed more strength, as daily active users, one of the company's main gauges of its performance, rose by 20% from a year ago, to 319 million users. Snap (SNAP) said daily average users also grew in its North American, European and rest of the world locations both sequentially and on a year-over-year basis.

For the first-quarter, Snap (SNAP) said it expects revenue to be between $1.03 billion and $1.08 billion, compared to a consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler added that the results were "solid," especially as Direct Response advertising "recovered quicker than expected from recent iOS changes."

"We are encouraged by Snap’s strong revenue performance and ability to navigate iOS headwinds," Kessler explained.

Earlier this week, Morgan Stanley said it was constructive on Snap (SNAP) prior to earnings being released.