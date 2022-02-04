SkyWest falls after earnings, Raymond James downgrade; Mesa Air also lower

Raymond James warned on industry headwinds for regional airlines as it downgraded SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) to Outperform from Strong Buy earlier today and took Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) down to a Market Perform rating from Outperform.

Analyst Savanthi Syth and team said the magnitude of the impact of the headwinds on earnings appears to be greater than previously anticipated as demonstrated in the SkyWest (SKYW) report.

"Importantly, we believe SkyWest’s roughly breakeven profit outlook for 2022 is likely very conservative and more of a floor; and our conversations with the regional airlines’ partners support commentary that demand for the product is strong, with the loss of contract flying at either SkyWest or Mesa unlikely, particularly for larger RJs (regional jets). Moreover, as we have discussed previously, much of this headwind should ease starting early 2023, albeit resulting in a lost year of profits and pushing back the anticipated earnings recovery by at least a year."

While there are no known talks in the works, Raymond James said the regional airline sector could benefit from consolidation.

SkyWest (SKYW) fell 8.85% in premarket trading after yesterday's earnings report underwhelmed. Mesa Air peeled off 2.21%.

