Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is trading higher in the pre-market on Friday after the company topped expectations with its Q4 2021 earnings.

Revenue for the quarter met estimates with a ~8% YoY growth to reach ~12.0B as Eliquis sales climbed ~18% YoY to $2.7B while Opdivo brought $1.9B revenue with ~11% YoY growth. Orencia revenue held steady at $864M while Yervoy sales climbed ~16% YoY to $545M.

Revenue from the U.S. rose ~11% YoY to $7.5B while international revenue added ~4% YoY to $4.5B. The gross margin increased to 80.3% from 73.7% in the previous year’s period, driving $4.1B in non-GAAP earnings in Q4 2021 compared to $3.3B a year ago.

For 2022, Bristol-Myers projects $3.37 - $3.67 in GAAP earnings per share and reiterates its previously issued guidance for non-GAAP earnings at $7.65 - $7.95.

2022 worldwide revenue for the year is estimated at $47B, indicating an increase in the low-single digits, compared to $46.4B revenue in 2021.

Bristol Myers (BMY) also reiterated its long-term guidance for 2020-2025, indicating a low- to mid-single-digit revenue CAGR and low- to mid-40s percent non-GAAP operating margin.

In comparison, Wall Street projects the company to record $46.9B revenue and $7.81 earnings per share for this year.