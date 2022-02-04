Bristol-Myers sets 2022 guidance ahead of consensus after earnings beat

Feb. 04, 2022 7:32 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Stock Markets Open One Day After Steep Drop Over Apple"s Revised Forecast

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is trading higher in the pre-market on Friday after the company topped expectations with its Q4 2021 earnings.

Revenue for the quarter met estimates with a ~8% YoY growth to reach ~12.0B as Eliquis sales climbed ~18% YoY to $2.7B while Opdivo brought $1.9B revenue with ~11% YoY growth. Orencia revenue held steady at $864M while Yervoy sales climbed ~16% YoY to $545M.

Revenue from the U.S. rose ~11% YoY to $7.5B while international revenue added ~4% YoY to $4.5B. The gross margin increased to 80.3% from 73.7% in the previous year’s period, driving $4.1B in non-GAAP earnings in Q4 2021 compared to $3.3B a year ago.

For 2022, Bristol-Myers projects $3.37 - $3.67 in GAAP earnings per share and reiterates its previously issued guidance for non-GAAP earnings at $7.65 - $7.95.

2022 worldwide revenue for the year is estimated at $47B, indicating an increase in the low-single digits, compared to $46.4B revenue in 2021.

Bristol Myers (BMY) also reiterated its long-term guidance for 2020-2025, indicating a low- to mid-single-digit revenue CAGR and low- to mid-40s percent non-GAAP operating margin.

In comparison, Wall Street projects the company to record $46.9B revenue and $7.81 earnings per share for this year.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.