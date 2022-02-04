Aon (NYSE:AON) Q4 earnings increased from a year ago, as revenue increased 4% and expenses declined from a year ago as the company reworked its discretionary expense processes.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $3.71 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $3.34 and jumped from $2.62 in Q4 2020. Meanwhile, Q4 revenue of $3.08B increased 4% from $2.97B a year ago, and missed the consensus estimate of $3.16B.

"We’re accelerating innovation, with a focus on developing and scaling proven solutions to serve new and existing clients. This gives us confidence in our ability to build even greater momentum in 2022," said CEO Greg Case.

Q4 adjusted operating margin of 32.8% rose from 26.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total operating expenses of $2.11B fell 6% from a year ago as compensation and benefits expense decreased by 5%, information technology expense fell by 1% and premises expense increased 3%.

Revenue by segment:

Commercial Risk Solutions revenue of $1.85B increased 11% Y/Y and organic growth was 12%.

Reinsurance Solutions revenue of $222M increased 13% on total and organic bases.

Health Solutions revenue fell 13% to $651M, but experienced 7% of organic growth.

Wealth Solutions revenue of $364M rose 2% overall and 1% on an organic basis.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

