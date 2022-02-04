Spectrum Brands to acquire Tristar Products' appliance and cookware business
Feb. 04, 2022 7:35 AM ETSpectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) signed a definitive agreement to acquire the home appliances and cookware categories of Tristar Products for $325M, in cash, at closing, up to $100M in cash, if certain gross profit targets are achieved in CY22 and another $25M, in cash or equity of the combined business, if certain other gross profit targets are achieved in CY23.
- Transaction is expected to close within the next 90 days.
- "With this acquisition, we are building a global appliances platform with combined CY21 net sales of $1.8B and adj. EBITDA of $142M. In addition, we expect to achieve $20-30M in synergies once this business is completely integrated. This transaction not only increases our global appliances revenue creating a more scaled and efficient global appliances business, but it also brings a much needed direct-to-consumer capability to our combined business," CEO and founder Keith Mirchandani commented.
- The company also plans to create a separate, pure play global home appliances and personal care company with its own capital structure and separate balance sheet to pursue other M&A and strategic transactions.