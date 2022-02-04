Spectrum Brands to acquire Tristar Products' appliance and cookware business

Feb. 04, 2022 7:35 AM ETSpectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) signed a definitive agreement to acquire the home appliances and cookware categories of Tristar Products for $325M, in cash, at closing, up to $100M in cash, if certain gross profit targets are achieved in CY22 and another $25M, in cash or equity of the combined business, if certain other gross profit targets are achieved in CY23.
  • Transaction is expected to close within the next 90 days.
  • "With this acquisition, we are building a global appliances platform with combined CY21 net sales of $1.8B and adj. EBITDA of $142M. In addition, we expect to achieve $20-30M in synergies once this business is completely integrated. This transaction not only increases our global appliances revenue creating a more scaled and efficient global appliances business, but it also brings a much needed direct-to-consumer capability to our combined business," CEO and founder Keith Mirchandani commented.
  • The company also plans to create a separate, pure play global home appliances and personal care company with its own capital structure and separate balance sheet to pursue other M&A and strategic transactions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.