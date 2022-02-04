Snap (NYSE:SNAP) posted fourth-quarter earnings and guidance that were much better-than-expected, prompting Bank of America to upgrade the stock.

Analyst Justin Post raised his rating to buy from neutral, keeping a $55 price target, noting that the "unexpected" fourth-quarter revenue beat and "healthy" guidance provided confidence that there are workaround solutions for the changes that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) made with its iOS 14.5 IDFA and "the platform is not permanently impaired."

In addition, Post highlighted Snap's strong user growth and stabilizing time spent data, which "suggests manageable impact from TikTok." He also said there are "multiple product catalysts that could drive ARPU expansion," including spotlight and maps monetization, which could accelerate revenue growth to 50%, as well as the stock's attractive valuation compared to its history.

"While we still believe 1H’22 could be a difficult period for high-growth stocks on upcoming interest rate hikes, and 2Q revenue comps remain very difficult, we see a much more positive risk/reward than a year ago," Post wrote. "We think a 10x P/S multiple is achievable over next 12 months if revenue accelerates to 50%."

Snap shares surged in premarket trading to $35.97, up nearly 47%.

During the quarter, Snap (SNAP) earned $0.22 a share on $1.3 billion in revenue, compared to estimates of $0.19 a share on $1.2 billion in sales.

Snap (SNAP) also said that user engagement showed more strength, as daily active users, one of the company's main gauges of its performance, rose by 20% from a year ago, to 319 million users. Snap (SNAP) said daily average users also grew in its North American, European and rest of the world locations both sequentially and on a year-over-year basis.

For the first-quarter, Snap (SNAP) said it expects revenue to be between $1.03 billion and $1.08 billion, compared to a consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

Earlier this week, Morgan Stanley said it was constructive on Snap (SNAP) prior to earnings being released.