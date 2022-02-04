Hertz appoints Ex-Goldman Sachs CFO Stephen M. Scherr as CEO

  • Hertz (NASDAQ:HTZ) has appointed Stephen M. Scherr as Chief Executive Officer and board member, effective February 28, 2022.
  • Scherr has spent nearly three decades at Goldman Sachs and departed from the firm as Chief Financial Officer at the end of last year.
  • "Stephen is the leader Hertz needs to grow our business and to have a formidable position in the future of mobility and fleet management," said Greg O'Hara, Chairperson of Hertz's Board and founder and senior managing director at Certares. "He is a proven strategist, innovator and leader with a track record of earning customer loyalty."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.