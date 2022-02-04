Hertz appoints Ex-Goldman Sachs CFO Stephen M. Scherr as CEO
- Hertz (NASDAQ:HTZ) has appointed Stephen M. Scherr as Chief Executive Officer and board member, effective February 28, 2022.
- Scherr has spent nearly three decades at Goldman Sachs and departed from the firm as Chief Financial Officer at the end of last year.
- "Stephen is the leader Hertz needs to grow our business and to have a formidable position in the future of mobility and fleet management," said Greg O'Hara, Chairperson of Hertz's Board and founder and senior managing director at Certares. "He is a proven strategist, innovator and leader with a track record of earning customer loyalty."