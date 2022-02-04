Avrobio announces inducement grants to three new employees

Feb. 04, 2022 7:43 AM ETAVROBIO, Inc. (AVRO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) granted non-statutory stock options for the purchase of up to 167K shares to three new employees; it granted 2,667 restricted stock units to one new employee.
  • The stock options and RSUs were granted with an exercise price of $1.95/share for each stock option.
  • The stock option awards have a 10-year term and vest 4+ years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of employees' new hire dates and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years.
  • The RSUs vest 4+ years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of employee’s new hire date and the remainder vesting in equal annual installments over the following three years.
