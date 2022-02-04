Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) -2.1% pre-market despite posting a rise in FQ1 earnings that came in slightly above expectations, but the company issued Q2 guidance that falls short of analyst estimates.

Q1 net income attributable to the company climbed to $560.4M from $482M in the year-ago quarter, while revenues rose 25% Y/Y to nearly $3B, helped by higher energy cost pass-through, higher volumes and higher pricing.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.5% fell 570 basis points, primarily due to higher energy cost pass-through, which knocked 450 bps off the result.

Air Products maintains FY 2022 adjusted EPS guidance of $10.20-$10.40, up 13%-15% over FY 2021 results and in-line with Wall Street's $10.37 consensus estimate, but it guides Q2 earnings below expectations, seeing adjusted EPS of $2.30-$2.40, up 11%-15% Y/Y but below $2.52 consensus.

The company also said it expects capital spending of $4.5B-$5B for the year.

Air Products earlier raised its quarterly dividend by 8% to $1.62/share.