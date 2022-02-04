Skechers impresses analysts with strong guidance update

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) bounced in early Friday trading after topping sales and EPS expectations with its Q4 earnings report. Sales increased 24.4% during the quarter, with a 9.8% increase in the domestic business and a 34.0% increase in international sales factoring in. Gross margin came in at 48.6% of sales vs. 49.0% consensus and 48.9% a year ago.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its Buy rating on Skechers and said the guidance implies the retailers could be one of few softlines businesses to grow sales and EPS in 2022. Analysts Kimberly Greenberger and team see room for further positive EPS revisions, although e-rating may be delayed until the Q1 print given supply chain and tough Q2 compares.

Evercore ISI also stayed in the bull camp on Skechers (SKX). Analyst Omar Saad said that with the shares trading at only 12X the firm's 2023 EPS estimate, Skechers is one of the most attractively priced growth stocks it covers. Saad and team remain confident in their Outperform rating on SKX and price target of $70, which is noted to be just 20X the 2023 EPS estimate.

Shares of Skechers (SKX) rose 6.83% in premarket action to $44.55.

