Trillium Gold Mines to raise C$5M in brokered private placement

Feb. 04, 2022 7:55 AM ETTrillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGLDF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Trillium Gold Mines (OTCQX:TGLDF) entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities for private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$5M from the sale of any combination of the following:
  1. Units at C$0.53/unit
  2. Flow-through units at C$0.6/FT Unit
  3. Charitable FT Units to be sold to charitable purchasers at C$0.75/charity FT unit.
  • Each unit will consist of one share and one half of one share purchase warrant; each FT unit will consist of one share to be issued as a "flow-through share"; each warrant holder is entitled to purchase one share at C$0.8.
  • Proceeds from the sale of FT shares will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses.
  • The Unit Shares, FT Shares and Warrant Shares will have a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date.
  • Offer is scheduled to close on or around Feb.28.
