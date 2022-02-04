Trillium Gold Mines to raise C$5M in brokered private placement
Feb. 04, 2022 7:55 AM ETTrillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGLDF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Trillium Gold Mines (OTCQX:TGLDF) entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities for private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$5M from the sale of any combination of the following:
- Units at C$0.53/unit
- Flow-through units at C$0.6/FT Unit
- Charitable FT Units to be sold to charitable purchasers at C$0.75/charity FT unit.
- Each unit will consist of one share and one half of one share purchase warrant; each FT unit will consist of one share to be issued as a "flow-through share"; each warrant holder is entitled to purchase one share at C$0.8.
- Proceeds from the sale of FT shares will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses.
- The Unit Shares, FT Shares and Warrant Shares will have a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date.
- Offer is scheduled to close on or around Feb.28.