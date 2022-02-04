Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares surged in premarket trading on Friday, after the social network reported fourth-quarter revenue and EBITDA that topped estimates and gave guidance that was better than Wall Street feared, even as the company continues to lose users.

Pinterest said revenues grew 20% year-over-year to $847 million, compared to estimates of $827 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the period was $351 million.

However, monthly active users fell to 431 million, including 86 million in the U.S., which Wedbush Securities analyst Ygal Arounian said highlights just how low the bar had been for the company.

"Despite Pinterest losing MAUs again, [this] indicates just how low the sentiment got (look at Snap and how low the sentiment reached there)," Arounian wrote in a note to clients. "But monetization was much better than expected and Pinterest's user issues are still coming from lower quality desktop/mobile web users vs. app users."

For the first-quarter, Pinterest said it expects revenues will grow in the "high teens percentage range," compared to 19.1% growth estimates from analysts.

As of February 1, Pinterest said U.S. MAUs were 86.6 million, while global MAUs rose to 436.8 million.

Pinterest (PINS) shares surged more than 13% to $27.80 in premarket trading on Friday.

Regarding Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS changes and IDFA, Arounian, who lowered his price target to $39 from $45, added that Pinterest's platform "shoppability" will continue "to be more critical over time for commerce focused advertisers."

With the company continuing to test platform checkout, this should "lead to better 1P data as well as create a direct payments opportunity to drive monetization," the analyst added.

Apple's IDFA is still a "headwind" for Pinterest, Arounian explained, but the company's management, led by Chief Executive Ben Silbermann, added on the conference call how strong its first-party data is that it gets from users.

Earlier this week, Morgan Stanley said Pinterest (PINS) showed potential for increased monetization, adding that a lot of negativity had been "priced in" to the stock.