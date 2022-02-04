Royal Caribbean Cruises Non-GAAP EPS of -$4.78 misses by $0.86, revenue of $982.25M misses by $167.75M

  • Royal Caribbean Cruises press release (NYSE:RCL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$4.78 misses by $0.86.
  • Revenue of $982.25M (+2778.0% Y/Y) misses by $167.75M.
  • Shares -2% PM.
  • CEO comment: "We expect 2022 will be a strong transitional year, as we bring the rest of our fleet back into operations and well-nigh historical occupancy levels. Omicron created short-term operational challenges that have unfortunately weighed on close-in bookings. While the timing of Omicron was particularly unfortunate for the first half of 2022 bookings and will likely delay our return to profitability by a few months, we do not expect it to impact our overall recovery trajectory and the strong demand for cruising."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.