Royal Caribbean Cruises Non-GAAP EPS of -$4.78 misses by $0.86, revenue of $982.25M misses by $167.75M
Feb. 04, 2022 8:02 AM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Royal Caribbean Cruises press release (NYSE:RCL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$4.78 misses by $0.86.
- Revenue of $982.25M (+2778.0% Y/Y) misses by $167.75M.
- Shares -2% PM.
- CEO comment: "We expect 2022 will be a strong transitional year, as we bring the rest of our fleet back into operations and well-nigh historical occupancy levels. Omicron created short-term operational challenges that have unfortunately weighed on close-in bookings. While the timing of Omicron was particularly unfortunate for the first half of 2022 bookings and will likely delay our return to profitability by a few months, we do not expect it to impact our overall recovery trajectory and the strong demand for cruising."