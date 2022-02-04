Regeneron more than doubles Q4 revenue powered by sales for COVID-19 antibody
Feb. 04, 2022 8:03 AM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is trading higher in the pre-market on Friday after the company’s Q4 2021 financials exceeded expectations. Revenue for the quarter climbed ~104% YoY to $5.0B as net sales from COVID-19 antibody cocktail REGEN-COV reached $2.9B globally.
- However, the growth in blockbuster wet AMD medication Eylea slowed to ~13% from ~33% YoY growth in the second quarter. Eylea netted $2.5B sales in Q4 2021, while net sales for Libtayo and atopic dermatitis drug, Dupixent, reached $121M and $1.8B, recording ~24% YoY and ~51% YoY, respectively. Total net product sales for the quarter climbed ~145% YoY to $4.0B, and revenue excluding REGEN-COV grew ~17% YoY.
- For the quarter, the collaboration revenue added ~31% YoY to reach $890.3M, and non-GAAP net income stood at $2.7B with ~151% YoY growth. Regeneron (REGN) projects its gross margin on net product sales to reach 90%–92% in 2022.
Bearish sentiment on Regeneron (REGN) has increased among Wall Street analysts over the past six months, as shown here.