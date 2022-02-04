Regeneron more than doubles Q4 revenue powered by sales for COVID-19 antibody

Feb. 04, 2022 8:03 AM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

REGENERON REGN-COV2 Antibody cocktail

Bill Oxford/iStock via Getty Images

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is trading higher in the pre-market on Friday after the company’s Q4 2021 financials exceeded expectations. Revenue for the quarter climbed ~104% YoY to $5.0B as net sales from COVID-19 antibody cocktail REGEN-COV reached $2.9B globally.
  • However, the growth in blockbuster wet AMD medication Eylea slowed to ~13% from ~33% YoY growth in the second quarter. Eylea netted $2.5B sales in Q4 2021, while net sales for Libtayo and atopic dermatitis drug, Dupixent, reached $121M and $1.8B, recording ~24% YoY and ~51% YoY, respectively. Total net product sales for the quarter climbed ~145% YoY to $4.0B, and revenue excluding REGEN-COV grew ~17% YoY.
  • For the quarter, the collaboration revenue added ~31% YoY to reach $890.3M, and non-GAAP net income stood at $2.7B with ~151% YoY growth. Regeneron (REGN) projects its gross margin on net product sales to reach 90%–92% in 2022.

  • Bearish sentiment on Regeneron (REGN) has increased among Wall Street analysts over the past six months, as shown here.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.