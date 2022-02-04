Cboe Q4 earnings beat as transaction revenue grows 42%

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Q4 earnings and revenue beat consensus estimates, as its operating margin widened. That gave the company the confidence to reaffirm its 2022 targets delivered during its recent Investor Day for 5%-7% organic total net revenue growth and 7%-10% organic net revenue growth for its Data and Access Solutions.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.70 beat the $1.54 consensus and increased from $1.21 in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin of 64.8% rose from 63.5% a year ago.

Net revenue for the quarter of $391M increased 27% and surpassed the $389.3M consensus as its Q4 transaction revenue rose 42% and revenue from its recurring non-transaction businesses grew 21%.

For 2022, Cboe (CBOE) expects adjusted operating expense of $617M-$625M, up from the base of $531M in 2021. The expected increase will come from incremental investment spend in technology and headcount to support its growth initiatives, deals closed during 2021 but not fully reflected in the 2021 cost base, and increases in core expenses.

The expense guidance doesn't include the amortization of acquired intangible assets of $116M as it plans to exclude the amount from the non-GAAP number.

Also, not included in the 2022 guidance is incremental expenses from its pending acquisitions of ErisX and NEO, expected to be $36M-$42M of expenses in 2022. Cboe (CBOE) expects a potential revenue offset for more than half of the expenses in the first year, with an expectation that the additions are EBITDA positive on a combined basis in year two.

Capital expenditures are expected to be $47M-$52M.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

