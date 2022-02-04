Deckers Outdoor points to strong demand but supply chain challenges remain

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) traded slightly higher in premarket action on Friday after topping estimates with its FQ3 earnings report.

The footwear company said it continued to experience unprecedented demand for the Hoka and Ugg brands, but is still facing challenges with the supply chain.

BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon warned that those challenges are likely to remain and weighed in on the impact to earnings.

"DECK expects to continue leaning on air freight to bring in HOKA product to meet insatiable demand thus driving greater sales growth and market share gains. To this point, the company expects transit challenges to persist through much of F23, which could turn out to be conservative, as we believe we could see transit pressures peak in late summer. Given the expectation that inventory challenges will persist through this year, inventory was up +80%, of which 50% of total inventory is in transit. We expect inventory to remain elevated as a safeguard to meeting demand but on core items that do not bear seasonal risk."

Shares of Deckers Outdoor (DECK) rose 0.55% in premarket action on Friday.

