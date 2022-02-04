SomaLogic provides revenue guidance above consensus mark
Feb. 04, 2022 8:14 AM ETSomaLogic, Inc. (SLGC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) stated Friday that it expects its FY22 revenue to range between $105-$110M vs. consensus of $103.45M.
- "We are growing the size of our commercial team substantially and diversifying our unique offerings for our customers and collaborators. These successful efforts, along with the rapidly increasing demand for proteomics solutions and services means the future is incredibly bright for SomaLogic," said CEO Roy Smythe, M.D., in investor meeting held earlier in the day.
- In early January, the company announced its expectation for FY21 revenues to exceed $79M, that is the high-end of prior guidance. Final results are due to be released in March.