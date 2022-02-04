Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) could be poised to bounce back from Thursday's crushing losses, +15.1% pre-market after issuing a response to Hindenburg Research's negative report.

The Hindenburg report said Standard Lithium and its executives are seeking to profit from the hype around lithium batteries, and the company has spent 3x more on public relations than on R&D.

Hindenburg also alleged that CEO Robert Mintak has a poor track record from at least nine public companies, none of them profitable and most using extensive stock promotion.

In its response, Standard Lithium said it is "confident in its lithium extraction technology and demonstration plant," and that the report's R&D figure of C$1.7M is "incorrect" and does not include other spending.

The company first posted its rebuttal shortly before Thursday's close, but the stock stayed mired in the red.

The Hindenburg report said Koch Industries, which became Standard Lithium's biggest shareholder last year through a $100M investment, "missed red flags and failed in its due diligence in its haste to deploy capital."

Koch is standing behind the company, saying it "conducted extensive due diligence and found Standard Lithium's technology a promising bright spot on the path towards lithium production here in the U.S."

While many speculative players exist in the lithium field, Standard Lithium is "an emerging future blue-chip lithium play," Austin Craig writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.