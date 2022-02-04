Biogen comes under U.S. antitrust probe over new Alzheimer’s therapy
Feb. 04, 2022 8:24 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is trading lower in the pre-market on Friday after disclosing that the U.S. antitrust regulator sought information from the company regarding the approval and marketing of its new Alzheimer’s medication, Aduhelm.
- In its 10-K filing, Biogen (BIIB) said that it received a civil investigative demand – similar to a subpoena – from the Federal Trade Commission about Aduhelm.
- The company has also received an inquiry from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for information on Aduhelm, which was controversially approved by the FDA last year.
- In addition, Aduhelm is currently subject to two government investigations by the U.S. House of Representatives Committees on Oversight and Reform and Energy and Commerce and the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Biogen (BIIB) disclosed.
- In Q4 2021, Aduhelm generated $1M sales for the company, a slight improvement after ~$0.3M recorded in the prior quarter.