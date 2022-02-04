Large-cap ETFs see heaviest weekly outflows in over a year, totaling $9.4B

Feb. 04, 2022 8:36 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), IVV, QQQ, IWMTIP, IEF, IUSB, BILBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

ETF investment money

zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

Investors watched $34.6B exit exchange traded funds and conventional funds this week, according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper weekly fund flow report. Additionally, large-cap ETFs experienced the group's largest capital outflows in over a year (the most in 53 weeks to be exact) totaling $9.4B.

Money market funds were the largest retractors, losing $21.4B, equity funds lost $5.2B, taxable bonds observed outflows of $5.1B, and tax-exempt bond funds lost $2.9B on the week.

For equity ETFs, the space witnessed $10B in outflows led by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), which redeemed $15.8B. Behind SPY, iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) saw the second biggest outflow figure, with $1.1B exiting the fund.

On the other side of the ledger, the two equity ETFs that attracted the most significant inflows were the Core S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:IVV) and Invesco QQQ Trust 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ). IVV took in $2.8B, and QQQ pulled in $2.6B on the week.

Fixed income ETFs also were net weekly retractors as the space lost $1.1B. The two funds that had the greatest capital outflows were the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) which lost $1.6B, and the iShares:7-10 Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF), which lost $1B.

The fixed income ETF weekly gainers were led by the iShares: Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB), which took in $1.7B, and the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL), which brought in $1.4B of new money.

Moreover, from a monthly stance, the world's largest ETF SPY, with its $413B AUM, saw the most significant monthly outflows in its nearly 30-year history.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.