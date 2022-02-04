Large-cap ETFs see heaviest weekly outflows in over a year, totaling $9.4B

Investors watched $34.6B exit exchange traded funds and conventional funds this week, according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper weekly fund flow report. Additionally, large-cap ETFs experienced the group's largest capital outflows in over a year (the most in 53 weeks to be exact) totaling $9.4B.

Money market funds were the largest retractors, losing $21.4B, equity funds lost $5.2B, taxable bonds observed outflows of $5.1B, and tax-exempt bond funds lost $2.9B on the week.

For equity ETFs, the space witnessed $10B in outflows led by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), which redeemed $15.8B. Behind SPY, iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) saw the second biggest outflow figure, with $1.1B exiting the fund.

On the other side of the ledger, the two equity ETFs that attracted the most significant inflows were the Core S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:IVV) and Invesco QQQ Trust 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ). IVV took in $2.8B, and QQQ pulled in $2.6B on the week.

Fixed income ETFs also were net weekly retractors as the space lost $1.1B. The two funds that had the greatest capital outflows were the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) which lost $1.6B, and the iShares:7-10 Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF), which lost $1B.

The fixed income ETF weekly gainers were led by the iShares: Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB), which took in $1.7B, and the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL), which brought in $1.4B of new money.

Moreover, from a monthly stance, the world's largest ETF SPY, with its $413B AUM, saw the most significant monthly outflows in its nearly 30-year history.