Vanda Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:VNDA) medicine tradipitant failed to beat placebo in a phase 3 trial to treat symptoms of gastroparesis.

The study, dubbed VP-VLY-686-3303, did not meet its main goal of showing a difference between the drug and placebo in changing the severity of nausea from baseline after 12 weeks of treatment.

The company said both treatment arms showed significant improvements from baseline on nausea as well as the other core symptoms of gastroparesis.

Vanda added that patients on tradipitant experienced a similar number of treatment emergent adverse events as patients receiving placebo. However, the most common adverse event where tradipitant frequency was higher than placebo was diarrhea.

The company noted that the trial continued to show that tradipitant is safe and well-tolerated, as seen in previous studies.

Vanda added that initial analysis has identified potential confounders that may have masked the beneficial effect of the drug previously observed in a phase 2 study of tradipitant, which include a baseline imbalance of rescue medication use between the two treatment arms as well as an observed poor compliance with the drug for some patients.

The company said that when restricting the analysis in the group of patients that used no rescue medications at baseline and adjusting for poor compliance, it saw strong evidence of a drug effect across a number of symptoms and across the duration of the study, including a significant and meaningful effect at the primary goal of nausea change.

Vanda plans to continue the analysis of the data of the trial and prepare the results for submission to peer review journals and prepare the data for submission to regulatory authorities.

Gastroparesis is a condition characterized by delayed gastric emptying associated with the symptoms of nausea and vomiting, among others.

VNDA -20.96% premarket to $11.58