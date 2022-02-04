The U.S. economy added a higher-than-expected number of jobs in January, even as the Omicron variant peaked across the country. The virus, though, likely affected the unemployment rate, which edged up to 4% last month.

Note also that December jobs growth was much stronger than the the initial tally, more than twice as strong. On another positive note, the labor force participation rate improved to 62.2% from 61.9%. With wages rising, this gives impetus to the Federal Reserve's path to tightening monetary policy.

"You cannot rule out a 50bp move at the March FOMC," said Renaissance Macro Research in a tweet, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee. 10-year Treasury yield spikes up 7 basis points to 1.91%. S&P 500 futures fall 0.4%, Dow futures -0.5%, and Nasdaq futures -0.1%.

January nonfarm payrolls: +467K vs. +150K expected and 510K prior (revised from +199K). The Bureau of Labor Statistics notes that it has revised its benchmarking process and updating seasonal adjustment factors. This can explain part of the upward revision for December, said RSM US Chief Economist Joseph Brusuelas.

"The revisions affirm what the household survey has been saying for the past two months... the labor market is red hot," he adds.

Employment growth continued in leisure hospitality, in professional and business services, in retail trade, and in transportation and warehousing.

Unemployment rate: 4.0% vs. 3.9% expected and 3.9% prior.

Another point of interest, the average hourly earnings increased by $0.23 to $31.63, bringing the increase in the past 12 months to 5.7%.

"Among other things, this will add to concerns of the #FederalReserve being well behind developments on the ground," said economist Mohammed El-Erian about the January report.

Adds Christophe Barraud, chief economist and strategist at Market Securities, "It confirms that the risk of a wage-price spiral is now real with low-income families asking for higher salaries."

The average workweek, though, fell by 0.2 hour to 34.5 hours in January, with the average workweek in manufacturing down by 0.1 hour to 40.2 hours and the average for production and nonsupervisory employees down 0.2 hour to 33.9 hours.

To give some perspective on the economic recovery, January's +467K headline number compares with an average monthly gain of 555K in 2021. Nonfarm payrolls have increased by 19.1M since April 2020, but is still down by 2.9M, or 1.9%, from its prepandemic level in February 2020.

Earlier, The good, the bad and the ugly of today's non-farm payrolls report