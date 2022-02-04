SES Holdings set to begin trading through SPAC deal with Ivanhoe Capital
Feb. 04, 2022 8:35 AM ETIvanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (SES), SES.WSBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- The lithium battery manufacturer, SES Holdings stated that it will begin trading Friday on NYSE under the ticker symbol "SES".
- It comes following the company's reverse merger deal with SPAC Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) at the valuation of $3.6B.
- The combined company is expected to have over $600M of cash, planned for company’s future growth and transition into its commercialization phase in 2025.
- “Today we celebrate an important milestone in a journey that we began a decade ago as a spin-out company of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology,” said Qichao Hu, SES Founder and CEO. “Now we’re a leading global developer and producer of high-performance Li-Metal batteries with investments from six major global car manufacturers and ‘A-sample’ joint development agreements with three of them,” he said.
- IVAN stock is up 4% in premarket trading.
- Recently, SES signed “A-sample” joint development agreement with Honda