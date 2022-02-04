Vortex Brands files for 25-for-1 forward stock split with FINRA

Feb. 04, 2022 8:37 AM ETVortex Brands Co. (VTXB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Vortex Brands (OTCPK:VTXB) has filed with FINRA its corporation action notice for a forward share split on the basis of 25 new shares for each one old share.
  • All shareholders of record as at the record date of Feb. 28, 2022, will be entitled to the stock split.
  • The total market value of the shares outstanding will not be affected because of this forward split.
  • The board explored increasing the forward split but decided to do 25 for 1 with smaller stock dividends throughout FY22.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.