Vortex Brands files for 25-for-1 forward stock split with FINRA
Feb. 04, 2022 8:37 AM ETVortex Brands Co. (VTXB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Vortex Brands (OTCPK:VTXB) has filed with FINRA its corporation action notice for a forward share split on the basis of 25 new shares for each one old share.
- All shareholders of record as at the record date of Feb. 28, 2022, will be entitled to the stock split.
- The total market value of the shares outstanding will not be affected because of this forward split.
- The board explored increasing the forward split but decided to do 25 for 1 with smaller stock dividends throughout FY22.