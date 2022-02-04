Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) shares surged in premarket trading on Friday after the payroll and HR software company posted second-quarter results that led to Piper Sandler upgrading the stock, citing "continued momentum in the business."

Analyst Arvind Ramnani upgraded shares to overweight from neutral and raised the price target to $249, up from $244, noting that the Steven Raymond Beauchamp-led company has a "differentiated offering," a proven business model, is profitable, henceforth it's "likely to see greater investor interest."

Paylocity shares were up more than 5% in premarket trading to $208.01 on Friday.

For the second quarter, Paylocity said revenue rose 34% year-over-year to $196 million, above the $188.6 million that Wall Street was expecting. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $46.6 million, compared to expectations of $41.1 million.

Following the results, Ramnani added that Paylocity "has the potential to deliver upside from multiple factors, including a secular shift to modernized SaaS offerings, elevated demand for modern [human capital management] offerings (given a tight labor market), and sales execution (aided by product centric investments)."

Earlier this week, BMO highlighted Paylocity (PCTY) as the investment firm said human capital software stocks were "ready for the next leg of growth."