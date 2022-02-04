TWTR, JMIA and AVXL among pre market gainers
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) +40% on Q4 results.
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) +23% on Q2 results.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) +16% on purchase of 60K Numiner NM440 BTC Miners.
- Unity Software (NYSE:U) +14% on Q4 results.
- Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) +12% set to rebound from short seller's stinging report.
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) +12% on Q4 results.
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) +8% on Q4 results.
- Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) +9% announces historic agreement making Libmeldy available by NHS England for MLD patients.
- Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) +7%.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) +7% produces 8% more BTC in January.
- Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) +6%.
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) +6%.
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) +6%.
- Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) +5%.
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) +5% provides supplemental information on ANAVEX®2-73 (Blarcamesine) AVATAR phase 3 trial for the treatment of adult patients with rett syndrome.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) +5%.
- AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) +3% ACI-24 data in brain communications show abeta vaccine-candidate induces immunity against pyroGlu-Abeta, key driver of alzheimer’s disease.