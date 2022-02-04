Ford Motor falls after supply chain headaches weigh, spinoff intrigue on conference call?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) fell 6.49% in early Friday trading after reporting disappointing Q4 EPS and profit guidance as the impact of supply chain shortages appears to be worse than forecast for the near term. Higher commodity costs are also denting the bottom line for the automaker.

On Wall Street, Deutsche Bank lowered its price target to $21 from $24. Analyst Emmanuel Rosner expressed concerns that Ford's 2022 guidance is aggressive. Meanwhile, RBC Capital Markets cut its price target on Ford to $22 from $26 a share to account for the sputtering start to the year.

Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan was more constructive on Ford (F), saying that the outlook is consistent with the firm's view that Ford has not realized the full benefit of its portfolio transition and global restructuring actions. Langan also noted that while Ford execs did not confirm reports that a spinoff of parts of its Argo AI autonomous or EV business is being considered, a clear line was drawn between the ICE and BEV businesses. Langan thinks a spinoff could have upside for the automaker.

"In our view, creating two separate reporting entities for BEV and ICE makes sense, as it would allow investors to value the core ICE cash generative business vs. the growing, but unprofitable, BEV & future mobility businesses. As a step further, a partial spin would force investors to value the emerging BEV business and a stock could provide better employee incentives."

Shares of Detroit peer General Motors (NYSE:GM) fell 1.65% even though the company's guidance update earlier in the week looked strong.

