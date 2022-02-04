Hutchmed begins 1b/2 study of HMPL-453 combo to treat solid tumors in China
Feb. 04, 2022 8:46 AM ETHUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Hutchmed (China) said the first patient was dosed a phase 1b/2 study in China of HMPL-453 in combination with chemotherapy or anti-PD-1 therapy toripalimab to treat patients with specific advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
- The first stage of the study is a dose escalation phase to determine the recommended phase 2 dose of of HMPL-453 in combination with chemotherapy (gemcitabine and cisplatin) or toripalimab.
- The second stage is a dose expansion phase in solid tumor patients with either gastric cancer, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, or urothelial carcinoma, harboring specific FGFR gene alterations.
- The company said a phase 2 study of HMPL-453 monotherapy is also underway in patients with advanced intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in China.
