Unity Software stock rallies after Q4 beat; forecasts better-than-expected earnings for the year ahead
Feb. 04, 2022 8:49 AM ETUnity Software Inc. (U)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Video game design and animation software maker Unity Software (NYSE:U) stock is rising 14.6% premarket on Friday after it posted fourth quarter and forecasts better-than-expected earnings for the year ahead.
- For the current quarter, Unity reported sales of $315.9M, up 43% from the same period last year beats consensus by $20.15M.
- Of that, Create Solutions revenue was up 49% Y/Y; Operate Solutions revenue was up 45% Y/Y; Strategic Partnerships and Other revenue was up 12% Y/Y.
- Unity said 1,052 customers each generated more than $100,000 of revenue in the trailing 12 months as of December 31, 2021, compared to 793 as of December 31, 2020.
- Basic and diluted non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.05, compared to basic and diluted non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.10 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2021 was -$53.5M, compared to $3.6M for the same period last year.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $1.1B as of December 31, 2021, compared to $1.3B as of December 31, 2020.
- Q1 2022 Guidance: Revenue $315 — $320M vs. consensus $322.07M, Year-over-year revenue growth 34% — 36%, Non-GAAP loss from operations ($22) — ($23)M, Non-GAAP operating margin (7%).
- 2022 Guidance: Revenue $1,485 — $1,505M vs. consensus $1.45B, Year-over-year revenue growth 34% — 36%, Non-GAAP loss from operations ($39) — ($41)M, Non-GAAP operating margin (3%).
