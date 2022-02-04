Orchard wins reimbursement for stem cell gene therapy in U.K.

  • Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) is trading ~8% higher in the pre-market on Friday after the company announced an agreement with the National Health Service (NHS) to allow access to its stem cell gene therapy Libmeldy for eligible children.
  • Libmeldy, also known as atidarsagene autotemcel, is approved in Europe for a certain group of patients with metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), a rare inherited disease affecting the human metabolic system.
  • Under the partnership, all children with MLD in England and Wales who come under the European marketing authorization for the therapy will gain access to it.
  • As a result, Libmeldy becomes the first-ever lentiviral hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy approved for reimbursement by NHS England, the company said.
  • After winning European approval for Libmeldy, Orchard (ORTX) has so far treated two early-onset MLD patients in Germany and France under early access arrangements for reimbursements. The negotiations for final reimbursements are currently ongoing.
